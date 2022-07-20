LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 261,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,087,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. 612,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,139,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.