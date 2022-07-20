LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

