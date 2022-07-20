LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,435 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

