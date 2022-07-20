LVW Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDW traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.