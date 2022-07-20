LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.