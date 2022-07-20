LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,331. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

