LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,520. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

