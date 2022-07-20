LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 133,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

