LVW Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Nordson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.04. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

