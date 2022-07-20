Lympo Market Token (LMT) Market Cap Hits $65,651.16

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $65,651.16 and $2,483.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00542550 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024496 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Coin Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.