Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.48 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.48 ($0.41). Approximately 54,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 219,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.41).

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £51.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.58.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

Featured Stories

