MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$29.75

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 47,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,487. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

