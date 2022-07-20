Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

MDOUF stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

