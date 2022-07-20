MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.48 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

