MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.48 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.