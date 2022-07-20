MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
