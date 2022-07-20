ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.