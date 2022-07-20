Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 6%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 110,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 419,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$358.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38.

Insider Activity

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0297959 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.