Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.