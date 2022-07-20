MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $274.74 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

