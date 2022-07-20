MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $274.74 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.33.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.