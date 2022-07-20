MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.21. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Insider Activity

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.