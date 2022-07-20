Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marten Transport Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,380. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
