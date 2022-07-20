Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
Marten Transport Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.