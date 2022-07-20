Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 61.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

