Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 177,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 7,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,806. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.