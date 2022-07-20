Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

MRVL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 226,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

