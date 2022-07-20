Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

