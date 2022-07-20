Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

MTCH stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,164. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

