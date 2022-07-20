Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.31-$9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MATX stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 360,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,121. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

