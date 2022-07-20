Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.31-9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.27. Matson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $9.31-$9.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. Matson has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,390,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,983 shares of company stock worth $1,533,121. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.