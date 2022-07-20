Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MEC stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

About Mayville Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

