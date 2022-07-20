Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Mayville Engineering Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of MEC stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.