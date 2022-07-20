Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mayville Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

