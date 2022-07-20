McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,246 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

