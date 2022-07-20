McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

