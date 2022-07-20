McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.