Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.99 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Mdex has a total market cap of $86.99 million and $11.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,537,169 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

