Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GETVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.56) to €5.60 ($5.66) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.65 ($7.73) to €5.50 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GETVF stock remained flat at $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

