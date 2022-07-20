Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,352. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

