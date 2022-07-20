Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 13,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,520. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

