Mendel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 13.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,525. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

