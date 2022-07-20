Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.01. 29,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

