Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 648,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,134,372. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.