Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,768. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

