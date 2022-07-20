Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.