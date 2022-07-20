Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NIKE stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,704. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

