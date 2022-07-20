Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 71,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

