Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $927,000 Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BCD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,458. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.