Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,463 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. 182,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,810. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

