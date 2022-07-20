Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 752.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

KMB traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,508. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

