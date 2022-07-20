Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kellogg by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Kellogg by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,669,470 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.