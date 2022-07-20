Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Shares of MBWM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 76.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
