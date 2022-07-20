Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

About Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 76.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.