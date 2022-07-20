Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
